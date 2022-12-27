1. Implementation of Party leader’s conclusion at National Cultural Conference 2021

In early 2022, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism issued an Action Plan to implement the conclusion of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the National Cultural Conference 2021.

The ministry also approved a strategy for cultural development to 2030.

2. National Assembly passes Laws on cinematography

At the third session of the 15th National Assembly, legislators passed the amended Law on Cinema in 2022, which will take effect from January 1, 2023.

The Law covers commitments in relevant international treaties to which Vietnam is party, and meets requirements for digital transformation in cinematic activities.

3. Law on anti-domestic violence adopted

At the fourth session of the 15th National Assembly, lawmakers approved the amended Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control, which will take effect from July 1, 2023.

Its adoption received broad public attention because it is expected to pave the way for the implementation of policies and regulations to build happy and civilised families.

4. Cham people’s pottery making needs urgent protection

UNESCO has recognised the Cham ethnic minority’s art of pottery making as an intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.

Pottery making demonstrates Cham women’s creativity and is based on community knowledge.

5. Vietnam has two more Asia-Pacific documentary heritage

A collection of handwritten Chinese and Nom documents in Ha Tinh province and 78 “ma nhai” steles on Ngu Hanh Son Mountain in Da Nang city have been named Asia-Pacific documentary heritage by UNESCO.

Vietnam now has nine items on UNESCO’s documentary heritage lists, including three on the world list and six on the Asia-Pacific list.

6. Successful negotiation for repatriating imperial seal

Paris-based auction house Millon removed a golden imperial seal dating back to 1823 from the list of objects offered for sale at auction on October 31.

After negotiation efforts, the Vietnamese representative and Millon reached an agreement on deferring the auction of the seal, with the line “Hoang de chi bao” (Treasure of the Emperor) on it.

The repatriation of the seal aims to not only recover lost antiquities and cultural heritage but also affirm the country’s stature and influence.

This is highly meaningful to safeguarding the integrity of cultural heritage – an important issue that UNESCO pays great attention to in cultural heritage preservation.

7. Hanoi international film festival enters sixth year

The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival opened on November 8, featuring 125 films from 56 nations and territories, including 45 of Vietnam.

With the theme "Cinema - Humanity, Adaptation and Development", the festival, honoured excellent international and Vietnamese cinematographic works with high artistic value, imbued with humanity and creativity in cinematic language.

8. Successful hosting of SEA Games 31

One of the most outstanding sporting events in 2022 was Vietnam’s successful holding of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), from May 12-23.

Vietnam ranked first in the medal tally, with 205 gold, 125 silver, and 116 bronze medals. Thailand and Indonesia finished second and third, respectively.

9. Vietnam qualifies for historic Women’s World Cup football debut

In addition to successfully defending the gold medal at SEA Games 31, Vietnam’s women’s football team made a big splash in qualifying for the 2023 World Cup Finals for the first time.

10. Domestic tourism seeing vigorous recovery

Vietnam fully reopened its borders to international tourists from March 15 after a long period of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also restored pre-pandemic visa policies.

With this move, the World Tourism Organisation listed Vietnam as being among countries with the best open-door policies in the world.

The country saw a strong rebound in domestic tourism in 2022, with the number of local visitors reaching 100 million, or 1.5 times higher than the annual target./.

VNA