Top 10 events of Vietnam in 2019 selected by VNA
The Vietnam News Agency has selected the top 10 events that shaped the country in 2019.
1. Vietnam among countries with highest GDP growth rate in region
2. Politburo issues first-ever regulation on power control
3. National public service portal debuts
4. Vietnam elected non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council with 192 approval votes out of 193 UN members
5. Vietnam’s sports delegation wins resounding success at SEA Games 30
6. Vietnam fulfills role as host of summit between United States, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
7. Vietnamese found dead in container truck in United Kingdom
8. African swine fever spreads nationwide
9. Consecutive environmental incidents occur
10. Strict punishments for Party organisations, senior officials committing violations