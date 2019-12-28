Videos EC recognises Vietnam's improvements in combating IUU fishing European Commission’s (EC) inspection delegation has acknowledged recent improvements made by Vietnam in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU).

Videos PM approves action plan on prevention of child violence, abuse Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the national action plan on preventing and combating violence and abuse of children in the 2020-2025 period.

Videos New code of conduct for brokers, securities firms The Vietnam Association of Securities Businesses said a new code of conduct will be introduced in 2020 to improve the ethical standards of brokerage firms and brokers.

Videos Presence of rare stork in Dien Bien For the past week, a rare species of stork listed in the Red Book of Vietnam with hundreds of individuals appeared on the field in Muong Thanh basin in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.