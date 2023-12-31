Politics Infographic ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership The relationship between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan has grown comprehensively and deeply across all fields over the past 50 years, from politics, security, economy, and investment to culture, society, and development cooperation.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse pay a State visit to Vietnam. The visit on December 12-13 is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, and President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Cambodia bolster cooperative ties Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet is paying an official visit to Vietnam. The visit on December 11-12 is made at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Thailand enhanced strategic partnership National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue paid an official visit to Thailand from December 7-10 at the invitation of Thai House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha. The visit affirms Vietnam’s commitment to continuing to develop the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership to new heights, making it increasingly substantive and effective.