Business Corporate bond market hoped to develop sustainably Following the recent launch of the privately-placed corporate bond trading system, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has said if transparency and safety are ensured, privately-placed corporate bonds will effectively prove their role in mobilising capital for businesses.

Business Apartment prices in big cities stay high despite market stagnation Despite signs of transaction stagnation, apartment prices in several areas of some big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City still increased during the second quarter of 2023, said the Ministry of Construction (MoC).

Business Airfares for four-day National Day holidays soar Even though the National Day (September 2) holidays is still nearly a month away, surveys indicated that prices of domestic flight tickets have been pushed up.