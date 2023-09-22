NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) and President of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Shah Alam. (Photo: VNA) Dhaka (VNA) – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received leaders of political parties in Bangladesh on September 22 as part of his



At the meeting with President of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Shah Alam, Hue expressed his hope that the visit will contribute to consolidating and enhancing the friendship and cooperation between the two countries in different spheres, including in the channels of political parties and people-to-people exchanges.



Vietnam always treasures the valuable support of the CPB and the people of Bangladesh during the Southeast Asian nation’s past struggle for national independence, as well as its present cause of national construction and development, he said, praising contributions by CPB members in this regard.



On this occasion, the NA leader conveyed regards from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong to the President and other leaders of the CPB.



Having affirmed that the CPV always treasures its traditional friendship with the CPB, the NA Chairman wished the CPB will successfully fulfill the set targets and tasks and continue to uphold its pioneering role in the communist, left-wing movement in Bangladesh.

For his part, Alam noted his hope that Vietnam will soon become a development partner of Bangladesh.



Both leaders also agreed on the need to enhance the friendship and cooperation between the two countries in general and the two Parties in particular, promote investment and trade ties, and open direct air routes between the two countries soon.



Alam said he hoped that there will be more Vietnamese businesses to operate in Bangladesh for mutual benefits.



Vietnam and



NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) and President of the Workers Party of Bangladesh (WPB) Rashed Khan Menon. (Photo: VNA)



He suggested the two countries strengthen their cooperation as ample room remains and the two economies are reciprocal, and increase the exchange of delegations, especially those of youths and women.



Hue affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always attach importance to and want to foster the traditional friendship with Bangladesh in all channels and sectors.



The leader suggested the CPV and the WPB increase experience sharing in the Party building, and national construction and development, and agreed with Menon’s view on the need to enhance the exchanges of young people.



On this occasion, the NA Chairman invited the President of the WPB to pay a visit to Vietnam in the time ahead./.



VNA