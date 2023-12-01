Videos Vietnam sees record number of int'l tourists in November Vietnam served over 1.2 million international tourists in November, up 11% month-on-month, the record monthly number in 2023, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

Videos First festival honours Central Highlands’ cultural values A kaleidoscope of activities that honour the cultural values of the Central Highlands are being held during the first culture, sports and tourism festival for ethnic groups in the region that opened in Kon Tum province on November 29.

Videos Improving training of human resources in microchips It has been estimated that microchip production in Vietnam will need 1,000 additional engineers each year but actual supply falls short of demand. To bridge the gap, the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology has worked to improve its semiconductor training programme, and offered two more majors this year with semiconductor production elements.