Total retail sales of goods, services up 8.2% in Q1
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The total revenue from the retail sales of goods and consumer service in March was estimated at 509.3 trillion VND (20.3 billion USD), up 0.5% month-on-month and 9.2% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
In the month, the retail revenue of food and foodstuffs rose by 11.6%, household appliances and tools 16%, garment 10.1%, accommodation and catering services 15.8%, and tourism and travel services 66.1% against the same period last year.
In the first quarter, the total revenue from retail sales of goods and consumer service was estimated at 1.53 quadrillion VND, up 8.2% year-on-year, excluding the price factor.
Of the total, the retail sales of goods were estimated at 1.19 quadrillion VND, accounting for 77.4% of the total and up 7% year-on-year (up 4.5% if excluding the price factor).
That of food and foodstuffs surged 11.8%, household appliances and tools 15%, garment 8%, vehicles (except cars) 4.9%, and cultural and educational products 17.7%.
Revenue from accommodation and catering services in this quarter was estimated at 174.8 trillion VND, up 13.4% year-on-year, while that from tourism and travel services surged by 46.3% to 14.1 trillion VND./.