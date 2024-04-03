Business Int’l processing, packaging exhibition opens in HCM City The 17th International Processing and Packaging Exhibition and Conference (ProPak Vietnam 2024) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on April 3.

Business Major markets sharply raise imports of cameras and camcorders from Vietnam The export of cameras, camcorders and components earned more than 720 million USD last month, an increase of 75.6% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Vietnam Expo 2024 underway in Hanoi The Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2024), one of the leading international trade exhibitions in Vietnam, kicked off in Hanoi on April 3, attracting 480 enterprises from 15 countries and territories worldwide.