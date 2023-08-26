A representative of the organizing unit said, music will become a catalyst, urging tourists to discover and keep beautiful impressions and moments when visiting Ha Long Bay.

They hope this new model will contribute to promoting the province’s tourism, especially tours on the world natural heritage Ha Long Bay.

The provincial Department of Culture and Sports also confirmed that this type of tourism product is one of the models that the locality is aiming for to develop its night economy.

In the first 7 months of 2023, Quang Ninh welcomed some 11 million visitors, showing an impressive recovery of the provincial tourism./.

VNA