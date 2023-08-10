According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, so far this year, Vietnam for the first time welcomed over 1 million in July, an increase of 6.5% compared to June.

In the first seven months of this year, the total number of international visitors to Vietnam reached nearly 6.6 million, accounting for 83% of the target for this year.

Ho Chi Minh City’s Tourism Department has carried out activities in Bangkok and Phnom Penh, expecting that with its convenient geographical location, transportation, and visa-free policy, the city can attract more tourists from Thailand and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Hanoi will organise events such as a travel photo contest, the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2023, and the Hanoi Ao Dai Festival in the coming months to attract visitors./.

VNA