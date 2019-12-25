2019 marks a successful year for Vietnam’s tourism sector as the country pocketed a number of global and regional awards, including World's Leading Heritage Destination, World's Best Golf Destination, Asia's Leading Culinary Destination, among others. They are great momentum for the sector’s growth, which is likely to be at 15%, meeting the target of welcoming 18 million international tourist arrivals in the year.

By signing the cooperation minute, both sides expect to further bolster tourism growth.

Both sides agreed to bolster bilateral cooperation to make tourism a spearhead economic sector in Vietnam./.

VNA