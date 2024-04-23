Sci-Tech FPT, NVIDIA ink MoU to build 200 million USD AI factory Vietnam’s tech giant FPT plans to build a 200 million USD artificial intelligence (AI) factory using Nvidia's graphics chips and software, as announced on April 23 in a comprehensive strategic partnership with NVIDIA.

Business Lao Cai province calls for more Japanese investments The advantages and potential of Vietnam’s northern border province of Lao Cai were introduced to Japanese firms at an investment and tourism promotion conference in Tokyo on April 23.

Business Vietnam’s economy shows gradual recovery: WB’s report Vietnam's economy is showing mixed signs of recovery in early 2024, with growth forecast to reach 5.5% in 2024 and gradually rise to 6.0% by 2025, according to the latest World Bank Taking Stock bi-annual economic update released on April 23.

Business Central bank successfully auctions 3,400 taels of SJC-branded gold bars The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) released the outcome of the gold bullion auction on April 23, with two winning bidders securing 34 lots, equivalent to 3,400 taels of SJC-branded gold bars.