Society HCM City to impose social distancing from May 31 Social distancing will be imposed in Ho Chi Minh City under the Prime Minister's Directive 15/2020, while Go Vap district and Thanh Loc ward of District 12 will be applying measures under the PM's Directive 16/2020 for 15 days, from 00:00 on May 31, in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Pandemic spreading case related to Revival Ekklesia Mission prosecuted The Investigation Police Agency of Ho Chi Minh City’s Go Vap district on May 30 decided to prosecute a criminal case related to the COVID-19 infection cluster at “Hoi thanh truyen giao Phuc Hung” (Revival Ekklesia Mission) in order to investigate the act of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases in humans” under Article 240 of the revised 2017 Criminal Code.

Society Heritage trees on Truong Sa archipelago 46 years after national reunification, Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been given a facelift. The archipelago is covered by not only the blue of the sea but also the green of trees planted by soldiers. On the islands of Song Tu Tay, Son Ca, Nam Yet and Sinh Ton, four trees, aged more 300 years old, have been recognised as "Vietnamese Heritage Trees".