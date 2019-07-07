Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is revising policies and mechanisms towards removing obstacles facing businesses, thus attracting more investors.According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Anh Dung, departments, sectors and localities across the province have applied measures to improve the provincial competitiveness index (PCI), while speeding up administrative reform.At the same time, the province has asked for support from the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to analyse its weaknesses in the PCI over the years, thus making plans to improve performance in all ten components in the index.The province ranked 46th among 63 provinces and centrally-run cities in the PCI rankings in 2018.Meanwhile, Tra Vinh has focused on enhancing the sense of responsibility and attitude of public servants in assisting enterprises and promoting investment, he said.Dung noted that the province has increased dialogues with investors to timely deal with their difficulties while implementing projects in Tra Vinh, thus ensuring the projects’ progress.Recently, the provincial Department of Planning and Investment has formed a team to give free policy consultations to investors, businesses and business households, along with other measures to assist them in administrative procedures.Since the beginning of this year, Tra Vinh has lured 40 investment projects worth over 363 million USD, creating jobs for about 5,780 local labourers. Of the projects, three were invested by investors from Thailand, China, and Taiwan (China) in areas of wind power, apparel and housing.-VNA