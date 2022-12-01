Business Conference seeks to tackle challenges in international trade, investment Sharing experience in response to challenges arising from new trends in international trade and investment was the focus of a conference held in Can Tho city on November 30.

Business Petrol prices continue falling The retail prices of petrol dropped in the latest adjustment on December 1 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry Finance.

Business 11-month public investment disbursement up nearly 20% An estimated 445.9 trillion VND (over 18.18 billion USD) of investment capital sourced from the State budget was disbursed in the first 11 months of 2022, equivalent to 74.9% of this year’s target and rising19.9% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business 11-month FDI disbursement hits record high The disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam went up 15.1% between January and November to some 19.68 billion USD, the highest 11-month figure over the past five years, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).