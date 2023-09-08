Trade surplus at 20.19 billion USD in first eight months
Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 435.23 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, with the country posting a trade surplus of 20.19 billion USD.
VNA
InfographicVietnam, Japan boast extensive strategic partnership
Vietnam and Japan officially established diplomatic relations on September 21, 1973, and bilateral ties have developed in the time since and are currently at their best stage to date, developing strongly and comprehensively in all fields.
InfographicDigital economy contributes 15% to GDP in H1
Vietnam’s digital economy has played an important role in the country’s socio-economic development in recent times, and accounted for nearly 15% of GDP in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.
InfographicVietnam’s economy in the first 7 months of 2023
Vietnam’s CPI rose 3.12% in the January - July period, foreign direct investment rose 4.5% and foreign tourist arrivals rose 6.9-fold. The country posted a trade surplus of around 15.23 billion USD.
InfographicFirst 7 months of 2023: The US remains Vietnam's largest export market
The US remains the largest importer of Vietnamese goods during the first seven months of 2023 with an estimated turnover of 52.4 billion USD. It was followed by China with a projected figure of 58.6 billion USD.
InfographicFTAs to which Vietnam is a signatory, as of July 2023
The Vietnam - Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) was signed on July 25 and is the latest free trade agreement (FTA) Vietnam is a party to. Joining more FTAs will create significant opportunities for the country to deeply participate in global value chains, increase exports, boost GDP growth, and improve its institutions.
InfographicFive items with export value of over 10 billion USD
Five commodities posted an export value of more than 10 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, making up 57.6% of Vietnam’s total exports.