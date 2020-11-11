Trading value on HNX up 16.5 percent in October
Illustrative image (Photo: tapchitaichinh.vn)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Trading value on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) totalled 857 billion VND (36.8 million USD) per trading session in October, up 16.5 percent against last month.
This was equivalent to a trading volume of 61.4 million shares during each session on the HNX in October, up 5.6 percent month-on-month.
In October, there were two newly-established enterprises and two delisted. Nine companies registered to add 1 billion additional shares. The HNX now has 353 listed companies with total charter capital of 144 trillion VND.
The HNX-Index often fell sharply in most of the last sessions. At the close of the last trading session of October, the HNX Index reached 135.34 points, an increase of 1.81 percent compared to the end of the previous month. Market capitalisation reached more than 240.6 trillion VND, an increase of 1.6 percent.
Total trading volume of the whole exchange in October reached 1.35 billion shares, worth more than 18.8 trillion VND.
Total trading value of the HNX-30 group reached more than 14.8 trillion VND in October, up 38.3 percent against last month and accounted for 78.7 percent of trading value of the whole northern exchange.
The HNX-30 tracks the Hanoi Stock Exchange's 30 leading shares in terms of market capitalisation and liquidity.
Foreign investors' trading volume reached 75.5 million shares, worth more than 1.54 trillion VND. Of the estimates, the buying value was over 1.39 trillion VND, the selling value was over 1.37 trillion VND. In October, foreign investors net sold more than 18 billion VND./.
