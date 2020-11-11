Business Canadian businesses introduced to cooperation opportunities in Vietnam The Embassy of Vietnam in Canada on November 10 arranged a webinar on Vietnam and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), particularly chances for investment and export of home décor products.

Business Mekong Delta’s seafood exports recover Seafood exports by Mekong Delta provinces are picking up after a lull caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Innovation should be stepped up to achieve high economic growth: experts Promoting the development of science and technology as well as digital economy is a wise choice for Vietnam to achieve an annual average economic growth rate of 7 percent during 2021-2030, according to experts.