An exhibition on the ancient Mid-Autumn Festival is being held at the Hanoi Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Centre at 50 Dao Duy Tu Street, Hoan Kiem District.

The exhibition features nearly 80 documents, materials, and photos of the ancient Mid-Autumn Festival at the UNESCO-recognised Thang Long Imperial Citadel. Display counters with colourful toys will delight children and visitors.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is not only a children’s festival but also an opportunity for family members to reunite and spend time together. It is also a chance for children to have fun and unleash their imagination and creativity with diverse and meaningful toys.

Alongside the exhibition, there will also be many cultural activities held to promote the Mid-Autumn Festival at historical relics and cultural exchange centres in the Old Quarter.

In particular, a traditional Mid-Autumn Festival of Hanoi families will be recreated at the Heritage House at 87 Ma May Street in Hoan Kiem District.

Such activities are expected to provide meaningful experiences for visitors, local people, and especially children during the Mid-Autumn Festival./.

