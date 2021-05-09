Sci-Tech Automation competition for technology students launched The 2021 Canon Student Chie-Tech, an automation competition for technology students, was launched during an online ceremony in Hanoi on May 6.

Sci-Tech National strategy built for digital economy, society development The Prime Minister has ordered the building of a national strategy on developing a digital economy and digital society to be completed in August.

Sci-Tech Alibaba.com to inject new energy to Vietnamese SMEs in digitalisation Alibaba.com, the global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group has organised an online summit to offer Vietnam 'The New Boom' products and services to accelerate Vietnamese SMEs in digitalisation.