Transactions of over 400 million VND must be reported to SBV
All transactions worth in excess of 400 million VND (16,520 USD) must be reported to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) from December 1, 2023, under Decision No 11/2023/QD-TTg issued by the Prime Minister on April 27, 2023.
