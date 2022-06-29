Themed “Hue - Sai Gon - Hanoi”, the music night drew the participation of renowned artists and singers such as Cam Van, Duc Tuan, Ha Le, Tan Son, and Cece Truong, and stars of the film “Em va Trinh” (You and Trinh), which recently hit cinemas nationwide.



Trinh Cong Son is the author of many famous songs, such as Hue - Sai Gon - Hanoi, Diem Xua (Diem, My Cherished Memory), and Huyen Thoai Me (Legend of the Mother).

Besides well-known singers, who have successfully performed the songs, this time, the music night also saw the participation of young singers, who breathed fresh life into the great man’s music./.

VNA