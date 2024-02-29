Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao, Thai localities boost comprehensive cooperation mechanism The 23rd conference of the nine provinces of Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand that share the use of Road 8 and Road 12 took place in the northeastern Thai province of Sakon Nakhon on February 27 – 29 to review their cooperation in 2023 and propose future cooperation directions.

Politics Party chief’s article the lodestar to navigate challenges: scholars The article by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of the 94th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2024) has set out important policies and guidelines for the whole Party, people, and army to navigate through challenges and move ahead, Party members and scholars said.

Politics Vietnam calls for breakthrough in CLV’s cooperation agreements The Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area took place in the Lao southern province of Attapeu on February 29, as part of the 13th Meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on the CLV Development Triangle Area underway from February 26-March 1.