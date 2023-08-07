Visitors to Da Nang can take part in a range of interesting activities. Most recently, they can also experience the thrills of paragliding, a new and attractive offering that adds to the tourism resources in the central coastal city.

Within the framework of this year’s Da Nang Summer Festival, the Da Nang Open Paragliding Tournament, with the theme “Flying over Tien Sa”, attracted nearly 120 pilots from local paragliding clubs and others from Laos and Thailand. It is now held annually and is one of the first paragliding tournaments in Vietnam.

Paragliding over Son Tra Peninsula costs about 2 million VND, or 84 USD, with flights of 15-20 minutes.

Though still quite new, paragliding has become an experience tourists appreciate when visiting Da Nang, as they can fully contemplate the beauty of Son Tra Peninsula and My Khe Beach from nearly 700 metres above sea level./.

