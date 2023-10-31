Two cruise ships carry 1,200 foreign tourists to Quang Ninh
Two cruise ships have carried some 1,200 foreign tourists to Ha Long city of the northern province of Quang Ninh via the locality's Hon Gai International Port.
Specifically, 900 tourists from Europe and the US travelled to Ha Long on board German-flagged Viking Orion ship. Meanwhile, Bahamas’s Silver Muse ship brought 300 European tourists.
As scheduled, the tourists visit the UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage site of Ha Long Bay, Hanoi capital city, and Ninh Binh province.
It is expected that in the 2023 - 2024 tourist season, Quang Ninh province will welcome about 20 international cruise ships. The fact that the first two cruise ships bringing 1,200 tourists to Ha Long is a good start for Quang Ninh to welcome international visitors by sea.