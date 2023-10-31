Specifically, 900 tourists from Europe and the US travelled to Ha Long on board German-flagged Viking Orion ship. Meanwhile, Bahamas’s Silver Muse ship brought 300 European tourists.

As scheduled, the tourists visit the UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage site of Ha Long Bay, Hanoi capital city, and Ninh Binh province.

It is expected that in the 2023 - 2024 tourist season, Quang Ninh province will welcome about 20 international cruise ships. The fact that the first two cruise ships bringing 1,200 tourists to Ha Long is a good start for Quang Ninh to welcome international visitors by sea./.

