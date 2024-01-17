Two int’l sports channels broadcast exclusively on MyTV
MyTV platform of the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) on January 16 launched two international exclusive sports channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2.
The channels will provide sports enthusiasts with exclusive access to various international tournaments, including the Grand Prix motorcycle racing (MotoGP), the US Open Tennis Championships (the US Open), the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, the BWF World Tour and BWF Major Events, Golf Major The Open and The Masters, and the World Table Tennis Championships.
The exclusive television channels will also broadcast the Saudi Pro League in the 2024-2025 season which brings together many world-class stars. In addition to football, viewers can enjoy a variety of sports tournaments such as basketball, volleyball, figure skating, and athletics, among others.
MyTV is the top pay-TV service provider in Vietnam with nearly 200 channels and 70,000 hours of Video on Demand (VOD). MyTV offers a diverse content library, making it a prominent player in the national market.
According to Deputy General Director of VNPT-Media Nguyen Son Hai, the inauguration of SPOTV and SPOTV2 aligns with MyTV's content strategy and marks a significant milestone as MyTV officially re-introduces international sports channels to its audience after a two-year absence from the Vietnamese market.
Owned by media conglomerate Eclat of the Republic of Korea (RoK), SPOTV and SPOTV2 are currently available in 10 countries and territories in Asia. They are accessible through 14 major PayTV infrastructures, including Astro & TM of Malaysia, True Visions of Thailand, Singtel & StarHub of Singapore, Sky Cable & Cignal of the Philippines, Univision of Mongolia, Macau Cable TV of Macau (China), PCCW of Hong Kong (China), as well as MNC Vision, K.Vision, First, and Useetv of Indonesia, with over 20 million subscribers./.