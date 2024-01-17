Culture - Sports Hang Ma Street turns red ahead of Tet As the 2024 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Dragon, approaches, Hang Ma Street in Hanoi has had a brilliant red makeover of Tet decorations, lanterns, lucky money envelopes, and especially images of dragons, the zodiac animal of the new year, as it caters to city dwellers and tourists alike.

Culture - Sports "Happy Tet 2024" to open in Hanoi​ The “Happy Tet 2024” programme will be held at the Thang Long imperial citadel in Hanoi from January 24-28 by the Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) and the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre.

Culture - Sports New publication on Vietnamese modern art released A book by French expert Charlotte Aguttes Reynier on the establishment and development of the Indochina School of Fine Arts has been released in Hanoi.