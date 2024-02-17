Two Vietnamese referees to officiate at 2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup finals
Le Thi Ly (R) and Ha Thi Phuong (Photo: VFF)Hanoi (VNA) - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has appointed two female referees of Vietnam to the final round of the 2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Uzbekistan, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said on February 16.
Le Thi Ly from Ho Chi Minh City and Ha Thi Phuong from the northern city of Hai Phuong will work as main referee and referee assistant of the matches, to take place in Tashkent city from February 28 to March 17.
In January, Ly and Phuong were also appointed by the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) to officiate the match between the women's national football teams of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Japan scheduled for February 24 in Pyongyang, the DPRK.
Ly is one of the three female referees acknowledged by FIFA in Vietnam and she concurrently serves as senior referee of the AFC.
In 2023, she was appointed to officiate in various football events, including the first qualifying round of AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup from March 6 -13 in Thailand, the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, the second qualifying round of AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Myanmar, the Southeast Asian U19 Football Championship in Indonesia, Asian Games 19 in Wenzhou (China), the second qualifying round of the 2024 Paris Olympics in China, and the AFC Women's Club Championship in Chonburi, Thailand./.