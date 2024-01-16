Culture - Sports Hundred-year-old mat village in Mekong delta The Dinh Yen Mat Village in Lap Vo district, Dong Thap province, has a rich history dating back hundreds of years. Through skilled craftsmanship, local residents annually produce millions of intricately-designed, smooth, and durable mats that have found popularity in both domestic and international markets.

Videos Project creates Tet souvenirs embodying traditional lacquer A project has blended traditional lacquer materials with paintings to create a 2024 Tet Gift Collection. It breathes new life into a renowned artwork, which is a symbol of Vietnamese culture.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese literary works served up at Brussels restaurant Diners at the "Hanoi Station" restaurant located at the Cameleon shopping mall in Brussels can explore literary works of Vietnam while enjoying its special dishes.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese students in Thailand hold Tet celebration The Vietnamese Students’ Association in Thailand on January 14 held an event on the occasion of the 74 anniversary of the Vietnam Students’ Day (January 9) and the Lunar New Year festival at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok.