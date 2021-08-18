Two Vietnamese universities named in world top 1,000
Ton Duc Thang University and Duy Tan University in Ho Chi Minh City have broken into the ShanghaiRanking Consultancy’s Academic Ranking of World Universities in 2021.
Both universities are both placed in the 601-700 band in the rankings.
The universities made their names for the first time in this reputable ranking in 2019.
Together with Vietnam, Singapore has four universities in the ranking, Malaysia five and Thailand four.
Harvard University of the US continues to stand atop the 2021 rankings, a position it has secured 19 years in a row./.