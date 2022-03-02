Business Divestment plans at State-owned enterprises attract little attention Many State-owned enterprises have announced their auction schedule for capital divestment plans, but not all of them are attracting customers.

Business Binh Phuoc's industrial production index up 21 percent in two months The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in the southern province of Binh Phuoc rose nearly 21 percent year-on-year in the first two months of 2022, according to the provincial Department of Statistics.

Business Tra Vinh approves investment of 96MW wind power plant The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has approved the investment plan and investor of the 96 MW Thang Long wind power plant in Luong Hoa A commune, Chau Thanh district.

Business Vietnam likely impacted by Russia’s disconnect from SWIFT With Russia disconnected from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), Vietnam, like many other countries, will face payment troubles in doing trade with Russia as the two countries have long-standing economic relations, said economist Assoc. Prof., Dr. Dinh Trong Thanh.