Two-month disbursement of public investment up 10.4 percent
Disbursement of investment capital sourced from the State budget was estimated at 46.3 trillion VND (2.02 billion USD) in the first two months of 2022, up 10.4 percent from the same period last year and completing 8.8 percent of the yearly target, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
Of the sum, 6.4 trillion VND is centrally-managed capital and the rest is under the control of localities, the GSO said.
About 20.5 trillion VND from the State budget was disbursed in February, an increase of 9.9 percent year-on-year.
This year's Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday fell in February while investment activities in the first months of the year mainly focus on the capital allocation plans, the GSO said.
In the first two months of this year, the Ministry of Transport disbursed 2.97 trillion VND, an increase of 22.7 percent over last year’s figure but fulfilling just 7.2 percent of the yearly target.
The disbursed investment of Hanoi was over 5.5 trillion VND, up 4.7 percent from the same period last year and meeting 10.8 percent of the set target.
To speed up the disbursement of public funds in 2022, the Ministry of Planning and Investment has requested leaders of ministries, agencies and localities to strengthen the implementation of the 2022 State budget investment plan and update the capital investment plans in 2021 on the national information system on public investment./.