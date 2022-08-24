U20 Vietnam will play friendly match against Palestine in Phu Tho on September 3. (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s U20 team will play a friendly match against Palestine on September 3 at Viet Tri Stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).



The match will be a warm-up for the Vietnamese team before they move to Indonesia for the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 qualifiers.



Palestine will be in Group C with Japan, Yemen, Laos and Guam.



Currently, U20 Vietnam are training in Osaka, Japan, where they have already played warm-ups against U20 Japan and U18 Cerezo Osaka. On August 25, the team will face Osaka Sangyo University before returning home to prepare for the AFC U20 qualifiers.



Most of the U20 Vietnam players are from the U19 team that triumphed at the 2022 International Thanh Nien (Youth) Newspaper Cup after a series of victories against Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia./.