UK, Vietnam now closer than ever: British Ambassador
UK Ambassador Iain Frew speaks at the press meeting on September 6 to inform about the coming UK Festival in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The UK and Vietnam are now closer to each other than ever with their relations at an all-time high and boasting much potential for the years to come, according to UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew.
Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 11, 1973 - 2023), he told the media on September 6 that people-to-people connectivity is one of the most important factors helping nurture their friendship.
The two countries have recorded fruitful cooperation in such fields as economy, defence, education, climate change response, and innovation. In terms of culture, cooperation has been carried out not only at the Government level but also between artists, academic, and cultural establishments of both sides, he noted.
Frew highlighted tourism links, elaborating that the number of Vietnamese visitors to the UK has grown impressively after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mentioning cultural connectivity via sports, the diplomat said he has seen the passion Vietnamese fans give to the football teams of Vietnam as well as England at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, adding that sports have a crucial role to play in connecting the two peoples.
To step up cultural exchanges, he perceived that cooperation between the two Governments should be further promoted. Besides, it is necessary to boost visa granting to facilitate the mobility of tourists, students, and experts.
The Vietnamese Government should also issue tax incentives and investment funds to support cultural and innovation industries so that British enterprises and organisations will subsequently reinforce partnerships with Vietnam, he added.
President Vo Van Thuong (R) receives UK Ambassador Iain Frew in Hanoi on April 28, 2023. (Photo: VNA)The ambassador went on to say that he has witnessed the dynamic development and huge potential of economic cooperation. In 2022, bilateral trade hit a record of 6.9 billion GBP (8.6 billion USD), rising 29% from the previous year and almost doubling the figure in 2012.
Earlier this year, the UK reached a deal on joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), he noted, describing it as a supplement to the UK - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).
Frew held that these agreements will further promote the two countries’ flourishing relations in agriculture, finance, technology, clean energy, and education.
He noted there will be numerous common challenges in the future, including the global issues of post-pandemic supply, environmental pollution, and green growth. Vietnam also faces challenges related to infrastructure, energy transition, and educational development to secure a skilled workforce.
Not only the UK but other international partners are also ready to assist Vietnam, he said, adding that his country pledges to cooperate with Vietnam to weather global challenges, including climate change./.