Politics Vietnam’s National Day marked in Japan The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on September 6 organised an event marking Vietnam’s 78th National Day, drawing the participation of more than 500 guests.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Dak Nong steps up cooperation with Indian localities Authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong met with a visiting delegation led by Madan Mohan Sethi, Indian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City, on September 6 to discuss the sides’ cooperation expansion.

ASEAN PM attends ASEAN summits with Plus Three countries, US, Canada Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined other leaders in the ASEAN Plus Three (China, Japan, the Republic of Korea), ASEAN - US, and ASEAN - Canada summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6.