According to UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew, Vietnam and the UK have recorded fruitful cooperation in various fields, and people-to-people connectivity is one of the most important factors helping nurture their friendship.

The ambassador went on to say that he has witnessed the dynamic development and huge potential of economic cooperation. In 2022, bilateral trade hit a record of 8.6 billion USD, rising 29% from the previous year and almost doubling the figure in 2012.

He noted there will be numerous common challenges in the future, including the global issues of post-pandemic supply, environmental pollution, and green growth. Vietnam also faces challenges related to infrastructure, energy transition, and educational development to secure a skilled workforce.

The Ambassador said his country pledges to cooperate with Vietnam to weather global challenges./.

VNA