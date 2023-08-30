Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo (right) and United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly shake hands after the signing of the "Joint Statement of Intent," which will define the scope of the two states’ bilateral cooperation, in Manila on August 29. (Photo courtesy of DFA Secretary Malano)

Hanoi (VNA) - UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and his Manila counterpart Enrique Manalo on August 29 to discuss maritime security, trade and the environment, during his visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Cleverly affirmed that the UK wants to build a long-term partnership with the Philippines and "like-minded countries" in the region. Meanwhile, Manalo said Cleverly’s visit to the Philippines signals the strengthening of their bilateral ties in trade, investment, security, and maritime cooperation.

Within the framework of the visit, the British Foreign Secretary also visited the Philippine Coast Guard to learn about efforts to uphold the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and environmental protection.

Total two-way annual trade between the UK and the Philippines stood at an all-time high of 2.4 billion pounds (3.03 billion USD).

Cleverly is expected to visit China on August 30 to seek ways to stabilise bilateral relations.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, the two sides will deepen the exchange of ideas on issues of mutual concern.

Cleverly will be the highest-ranking UK official to visit China since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic./.