Business UBO revises up Vietnam’s 2022 GDP growth forecast to 7% The Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB) has revised up Vietnam’s 2022 GDP growth forecast to 7.0% from 6.5%, assuming no further severe domestic disruptions from COVID-19, and projected growth of around 7.6 – 7.8% in the second half of the year (H2).

Business Virtual event to connect Vietnamese, Japanese firms in support industries An online conference will take place from July 5 - 6 to connect Vietnamese and Japanese businesses in the support industries, aiming to help domestic firms seek partners and boost exports.

Business Ministry proposes plan to reduce tax on gasoline The Ministry of Finance announced on June 30 that it has proposed the Prime Minister to consider a plan to reduce special consumption and value-added taxes on gasoline.