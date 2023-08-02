Cao Bang (VNA) – Nearly 1,000 runners across the country are taking part in the Ultra Trail Cao Bang 2023, which opened in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang on August 1.

Organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the tournament features races ranging from 10 km to 320 km.

The event, the second of its kind, scheduled to last until August 6, is intended to promote Cao Bang – home to a UNESCO-recognised global geopark.

Racers will tour through several magnificent landscapes and cultural historical site such as the Pac Bo special national relic site, Mat Than mountain, Thang Hen lake, Ban Viet lake and Ban Gioc waterfall, among others.

Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark is an exceptional area where visitors can explore the history of the Earth for more than 500 million years. It’s also a land of tangible and intangible cultural heritage sites.



The 3,000sq.km geopark covers the six districts of Ha Quang, Tra Linh, Quang Yen, Trung Khanh, Ha Lang, Phuc Hoa, and part of Hoa An, Nguyen Binh and Thach An districts. The geopark accomodates nine ethnic groups, including Tay, Nung, Mong, Dao and San Chay.



Apart from the geopark, Cao Bang has been known for its other tourist destinations like Ban Gioc waterfall, Lenin stream - where late President Ho Chi Minh once went fishing, and Nguom Ngao cave, among others./.