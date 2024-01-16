Vietnamese citizens are handed over at Tay Trang international border gate (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – Border guards and police from the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien completed procedures to receive 69 citizens handed over by the Phong Sa Ly provincial police of Laos, at Tay Trang international border gate on January 16.



The undocumented Vietnamese citizens hail from 30 cities and provinces, including 48 men and 21 women aged between 15 and 40.



Among them, there are cases involved in illegal residency and employment in Laos. Some had previously worked in Thailand, China and Myanmar before illegally entering Laos where they were subsequently arrested by local authorities. Others were deceived by acquaintances on social media, who enticed them to enter Myanmar illegally with promises of "easy work and high wages".

Following verification, the border guards will hand over them to relevant authorities in accordance with legal regulations./.