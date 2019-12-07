Inside the new UNIQLO Dong Khoi store in HCM City. (Photo courtesy of UNIQLO)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - More than 2,000 customers visited a new store of UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, on its opening day on December 6 in downtown Ho Chi Minh City.



Tadashi Yanai, UNIQLO founder and chairman, and president & CEO of the Fast Retailing Group, said: “The opening of our first store in Vietnam represents a truly important step in the global development and expansion of our company.”



“We wish to learn more about the culture and history of Vietnam, and we look forward to growing with the nation’s people and businesses, working together with them to deliver innovative, top-class products and services to customers in Vietnam and around the world,” he said at the opening.



UNIQLO Dong Khoi includes the full line-up of the company's Lifewear products for men, women and children of all ages.



From December 6-8, the company is offering discounts of 50,000-200,000 VND (2.16-8.6 USD) for its iconic products such as Ultra-Light Down (ULD) and HEATTECH garments, and UV Protection hoodies.



There is also a kids’ zone in the store, which is set up with large screens for an interactive learning experience from teamLab, an art collective widely renowned in Japan for their immersive digital art exhibitions.



A three-floor high bamboo sculpture by award-winning Vietnamese architect Vo Trong Nghia, who practices green architecture, is placed in the centre of the store to send a message about sustainable development.



UNIQLO Dong Khoi, which is located in Parkson Saigon Tourist Plaza on the corner of Le Thanh Ton and Dong Khoi streets in District 1, has three floors covering 3,100 square metres./.

VNA