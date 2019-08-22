Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 9:19:43

Culture - Sports

Unique exhibition by RoK artist in Hanoi

An installation exhibition running with the theme of “Turning into Butterflies” by artist Ahn Yun Mo from the Republic of Korea is taking place at the Korean Cultural Center in Hanoi.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Cham Cultural Festival wraps up in Phu Yen

Cham Cultural Festival wraps up in Phu Yen

Festival promotes Cham ethnic culture

Festival promotes Cham ethnic culture

Cham festival opens in Phu Yen

Cham festival opens in Phu Yen

Festival introduces northwestern region’s ethnic culture

Festival introduces northwestern region’s ethnic culture

ASEAN Family Day 2019 held in Hanoi

ASEAN Family Day 2019 held in Hanoi

Famous Khmer pagoda on Vietnam-Cambodia border area

Famous Khmer pagoda on Vietnam-Cambodia border area

Nguyen Dynasty’s nine tripod cauldrons national treasures

Nguyen Dynasty’s nine tripod cauldrons national treasures

Vietnamese Guinness record of bamboo pole dance set

Vietnamese Guinness record of bamboo pole dance set

Others