Muong Pagoda was built in 1325, during the Tran Dynasty.

Although the pagoda was destroyed during wartime, the entire tower system has been preserved to how it was previously.

Each tower in the pagoda has its own architecture, expressing the different styles of different feudal periods.

On the tower, there is also an inscription recording the contributions of people to building the pagoda, as well as the development of Buddhism by Abbots throughout different periods.

Most of the towers have been preserved with intact architecture from the late Le and Nguyen Dynasties.

Muong Pagoda was recognised as a national historical relic by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 1992./.

VNA