US extends enquiries into imported Vietnamese wooden cabinets
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has decided to extend the deadline for issuing investigation determinations about wooden cabinets imported from Vietnam that have suspected components built in China, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).
Accordingly, the DOC is scheduled to issue the final conclusion on the investigation into the scope of wooden cabinets imported from Vietnam on October 2, 2023. It will extend the preliminary and final conclusions of the inquiry into alleged circumvention of trade remedy duties to October 16, 2023 and January 15, 2024, respectively.
In its preliminary conclusion of the product scope investigation released on March 17, the DOC determined that the items that had doors, drawer fronts, and wooden frames produced in China, then assembled in Vietnam and combined with some other components made in Vietnam are subject to the trade remedy duties originally levied on the Chinese cabinets.
Meanwhile, other products with different parts produced in China and combined with certain components made in Vietnam do not have sufficient information for making a conclusion or are not subject to the duties imposed on the Chinese items.
Since April 2020, the US has imposed anti-dumping duties (ranging between 4.37% and 262.18%) and anti-subsidy duties (13.33% - 293.45%) on wooden cabinets imported from China.
On May 24 and June 7, 2022, the DOC respectively initiated the investigations into the product scope and the alleged circumvention of trade remedy duties on imported Vietnamese wooden cabinets./.