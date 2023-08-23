Business Upstream oil businesses profit from higher rents and limited supplies Given the tightening of crude supplies in the global market, the oil and gas drilling segment is in high demand, boosting the business prospects of upstream service providers.

Business Trading floor for land use rights needed in Vietnam The establishment of a land use rights trading floor will help this market operate in an open, transparent, healthy and sustainable manner, said experts.

Business Vietnam-Singapore Innovation Centre to be established in Binh Duong The establishment of the Vietnam-Singapore Innovation Centre in the southern province of Binh Duong is expected to become leverage to promote innovation for rapid and sustainable development, Nguyen Van Loi, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee.

Business UKVFTA stimulates growth in Vietnam’s export-oriented industries The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has had a significant impact on Vietnam’s export-oriented industries, driving growth and opening up new opportunities for both countries, experts have said.