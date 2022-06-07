The tax exemption was decided on following a months-long investigation by the US Department of Commerce into whether imports of solar panels from the four Southeast Asian countries were in fact circumventing tariffs on goods made in China.



The move is expected to ease the potential burden that would have been imposed on importers and exporters. The US Department will, however, continue inspections.



As the US eyes cutting greenhouse gas by 50-52 percent by 2030 and generating 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2035, the development of renewable energy like solar power plays an important role in President Biden’s policies./.

VNA