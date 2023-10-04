Business Vietnam – poweful magnet for foreign direct investment Vietnam has become one of the leading countries in Southeast Asia in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), according to an article published on September 21 on the website gfmag.com of Global Finance Magazine.

Business State budget revenue down 8.3% in nine months The State budget revenue was estimated at over 1,223 trillion VND (50.8 billion USD) in the first nine months of this year, or 75.5% of the estimate, marking an annual decrease of 8.3%, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business Ninh Thuan - Greenery in the “Desert” Ninh Thuan province, which has been dubbed miniature replica of the Sahara Desert in Vietnam, is stepping up the application of high technology in agricultural production to form large-scale areas and projects and produce high-quality agricultural products to meet market demand.