Visitors at the " Van Gogh Art Lighting Experience" exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A multi-sensory interactive art exhibition entitled "Van Gogh Art Lighting Experience" opened in Ho Chi Minh City on December 10.

The unprecedented event in the locality features more than 900 masterpieces by well-known Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh, vividly spotlighting his life and art with digital technologies combining sounds and light.

Covering an area of 3,800 square meters, the exhibition is divided into 16 sections, including “Interactive corridor”, “Vincent’s Land”, and “Vincent’s Field”.

With a series of the world’s most modern technologies and a huge amount of equipment used at the exhibition, spectators can “enter” the life and world of painting, recreating hundreds of classic works by the genius Dutch artist through digital projection screens and virtual reality technology.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said the exhibition is an intriguing destination in a series of events of the city’s third Tourism Week, helping stimulate travel demand of both domestic and foreign visitors.

The exhibition has been successful in many countries including the US, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines./.