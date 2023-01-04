Business TH-RUS welcomes nearly 2,400 milch cows to new farm in Kaluga TH-RUS, an affiliate of Vietnam's TH Group in Russia, marked the start of new year on January 3 with the welcome of 2,380 HF purebred high-yielding milch cows to its newly-built farm in Efimtsevo village, Ulyanovsk district, Kaluga province of Russia.

Business Seafood exports reach record 11 billion USD in 2022, challenges ahead Despite huge challenges, the seafood sector in 2022 posted a new record in export value of 11 billion USD, up 24% year-on-year and 22% higher than the year’s target of 9 billion USD.

Business Vietnam earns over 400 mln USD from tourism during New Year holiday The tourism sector raked in about 9.6 trillion VND (408.3 million USD) in revenue during the three-day 2023 New Year holiday, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism reported on January 4.

World Vietnam becomes largest importer of RoK The Republic of Korea (RoK) posted a trade surplus of 34.26 billion USD with Vietnam in 2022, according to the country's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE).