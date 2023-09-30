According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in the first eight months of this year, Vietnam’s revenue from vegetable and fruit exports reached 3.45 billion USD, up nearly 60% year-on-year.

China continues to be Vietnam’s primary destination for vegetable and fruit exports, accounting for 65% of the total revenue.

The Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association highlights the significant potential for Vietnamese fruits, such as durian and jackfruit, to enter the Chinese market, as these tropical fruits cannot be cultivated to the same quality standards within China.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development projects that if the current growth trajectory is sustained, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports could reach a remarkable 5 billion USD in 2023, surpassing the target two years ahead of schedule./.

