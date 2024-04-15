VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan (R) (Photo: VFF

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced on April 15 that its President Tran Quoc Tuan has been appointed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as head of the AFC delegation at the ongoing U23 Asian Football Championship finals in Qatar.

Tuan is now Chairman of the AFC Competition Committee for the 2023-2027 tenure, member of the Organising Committee for the Asian Cup for the 2023-2027 tenure, Chairman of the Southeast Asian Football Federation (AFF) Competition Committee for the 2022-2026 term, and member of the AFF Finance Committee.

He was appointed by the AFC as the Football Manager for the Incheon 2014 ASIAD and the Hangzhou 2023 ASIAD, and he is also a member of the Executive Committee for the Asian Cup 2024 finals in Qatar.

In the 2024 U23 Asian Championship finals, the Vietnam U23 team is in Group D along with Kuwait, Malaysia and Uzbekistan. They will face U23 Kuwait on April 17, Malaysia on April 20 and Uzbekistan on April 23./.