Business Major logistics centre developing in the south of HCM City With the advantages of geographical location and investment plans for land around ports, the 17-hectare Tan Cang-Hiep Phuoc (TCHP) Port situated in Ho Chi Minh City’s Nha Be district has huge potential to become a logistics centre in the south of the city.

Business Ministry projects three economic growth scenarios to 2023 The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has developed three forecast scenarios for the last six months of this year and next year.

Business WB, Japan support greater access to legal services for the poor in Vietnam The World Bank (WB) and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on July 26 signed an agreement on the provision of a 2.5 million USD grant from the Japan Social Development Fund to finance a project that will strengthen the delivery of legal aid services to vulnerable groups in the northern part of Vietnam, focusing on Dien Bien and Yen Bai provinces.

Business Consulting session planned to boost export of spices to Middle East, Africa A consulting session on exporting spices to the Middle East and Africa will be organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) on July 27 to help Vietnamese producers seek partners and business opportunities in these markets.