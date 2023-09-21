Taking place from September 20 to 25, the visit is the first foreign trip of the Japanese Crown Prince, and Crown Princess after the COVID-19 pandemic, and is also the first by any member of the Japanese royal family to Vietnam in six years.

Their official visit to Vietnam was made on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan expressed her belief that the visit will be an important milestone contributing to strengthening understanding and affection between the two peoples.

She expressed her hope that Japan will further support Vietnam's socio-economic development, promote ties in all fields and expand cooperation to other fields such as digital transformation and green transition.

Crown Prince Akishino said Vietnam is a close and trustworthy partner of Japan. He spoke highly of the contribution made by the Vietnamese community to socio-economic development in Japan.

He also said that cultural exchange festivals in the two countries are providing an opportunity for the people of the two countries to boost mutual understanding and strengthen friendship.

Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visited President Ho Chi Minh historical site within the Presidential Palace complex on September 21 following the talks with Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan./.

VNA