Vice State President active in South Africa
Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had a meeting with Secretary General of South Africa’s ruling party African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula in Johannesburg on September 14, within the framework of her official visit to the country.
Xuan affirmed that Vietnam highly values the role of the ANC in South Africa, and expressed her impression with the country’s development achievements under the leadership of the Party.
Mbalula affirmed that he always values the solidarity and friendship that Vietnam had for South Africa's past struggle, and stressed the consistent policy of his Party and the Government in promoting good comprehensive cooperation with the Party and Government of Vietnam in the coming time.
The two sides agreed that in the coming time, the two Parties and States need to increase delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, promote the sharing of experiences in leading and managing the country and in Party building, to closely coordinate at international political party forums of which the two Parties are members, and to facilitate economic cooperation activities for the benefit of the two peoples.
Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan receives leading officials from the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry and local enterprises. (Photo: VNA)Earlier the same day, the Xuan received leading officials from the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) and local enterprises.
She proposed the two countries continue promoting economic, trade and investment cooperation in the coming time to match their potential.
The official also suggested SACCI and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry strengthen collaboration and promote the exchange of ministerial-level delegations, increase information sharing about each country's legal framework, and encourage businesses from both sides to connect and participate in fairs and exhibitions.
Participants showed their hope to have more opportunities to learn about the Vietnamese market.
Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets with the Vietnamese Embassy's staff and the Vietnamese community in South Africa. (Photo: VNA_Vice President Xuan also had a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy staff and the Vietnamese community in the country./.