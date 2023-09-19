The clip aims to instil a sense of pride in Vietnam’s culinary heritage, which has evolved over thousands of years.

It showcases the diverse specialties found around the country, including iconic “pho” - a flavourful broth of herbs and meat with rice noodles.

The video highlights rolled dishes, salt-roasted crab, and broken rice with grilled pork, among other delectable offerings.

The abundance of ingredients and dishes is a reflection of the cultural diversity of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups as well as the varied terrain, climate, and soil in different regions.

Viewers are taken on a journey through the country’s notable cultural landmarks, such as the Temple of Literature in Hanoi - the country’s first university.

They can also immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of a floating market in the Mekong Delta region./.

VNA