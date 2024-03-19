Vienna Philharmonic Concertmaster to perform famous violin concerto in Hanoi
Renowned violin concerto “To the Memory of an Angel” by composer Alban Berg will be performed for the first time in Vietnam by Rainer Honeck, Concertmaster of the Vienna Philharmonic, on March 23 evening at the Vietnam National Academy of Music.
March 23 VNSO special concert (Photo: Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra)Hanoi (VNA) – Renowned violin concerto “To the Memory of an Angel” by composer Alban Berg will be performed for the first time in Vietnam by Rainer Honeck, Concertmaster of the Vienna Philharmonic, on March 23 evening at the Vietnam National Academy of Music.
Artists and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) will perform under the baton of Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji.
“To the Memory of an Angel” is said to be Berg's most famous, most frequently performed work.
At this special concert, audience will also have a chance to enjoy “Verklärte Nacht” (Transfigure Night, 1899) composed by Arnold Schönberg, and “The Blue Danube Waltz” by Johann Strauss II./.