Culture - Sports Coach Troussier names squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers Coach Philippe Troussier on March 18 announced a list of 28 players of Vietnam's national team to prepare for two upcoming matches against Indonesia in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese students introduce arts, culture in UK​ A music event was held on March 17 night at Greenwood Theatre of King's College London in the UK to introduce Vietnamese arts and culture to international friends.

Culture - Sports Creating 3D pet paintings using needle felting The Vo, a resident of Hanoi, has created unique 3D pet portraits using wool and a regular needle. He has already crafted over such 100 pieces featuring pets like dogs, cats, and other animals.